Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.28.

The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $15 million in the period.

