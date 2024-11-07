Velocity Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.8…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.8 million in its third quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

