Veeco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $22 million in its third quarter.

The Plainview, New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $184.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $185 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

