Valvoline: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $92.3…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $92.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $435.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $431.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.5 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

Valvoline expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.67 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.