Valhi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $57.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $533.6 million in the period.

