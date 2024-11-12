Vaalco Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $140.3 million in the period.

