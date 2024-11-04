V2X: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $15.1 million. The…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $15.1 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion.

