USA Compression: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.3 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $240 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.4 million.

