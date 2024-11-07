US Foods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $148…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $148 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.7 billion.

US Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $37.7 billion to $38 billion.

