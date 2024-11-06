Upwork: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $27.8 million in its…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $27.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $178 million to $183 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $756 million to $761 million.

