UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 7:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BMTechwt .54 .01 .41 +.38 +1108.8
2AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
3LairdSuper 10.35 .71 9.06 +8.15 +895.6
4USAntimony .84 .17 .77 +.52 +207.2
5TrilogyMetl 1.40 .25 1.23 +.80 +184.9
6Electromed 68 31.31 9.81 30.78 +19.87 +182.1
7BKTechnol 36.83 11.06 33.18 +20.95 +171.3
8IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.07 +.67 +166.2
9AustinGold 3.19 .62 1.95 +1.21 +163.5
10SatixfyComm 1.11 .60 .90 +.54 +150.6
11BMTech 4.87 1.45 4.78 +2.73 +132.9
12WidePoint 5 5.60 1.83 5.08 +2.76 +119.0
13FlexibleSolu 16 4.44 1.63 4.15 +2.24 +117.3
14iBio 4.98 1.02 2.94 +1.57 +114.6
15AvinoSlv&Gg 1.56 .44 1.10 +.58 +109.9
16IdahoStrRs 18.35 5.66 12.25 +5.92 + 93.5
17MAIABiotc 5.99 .99 2.21 +1.04 + 88.9
18NewGoldg 3.25 1.09 2.75 +1.29 + 88.4
19PowerREIT 2 2.75 .40 1.21 +.56 + 86.2
20MastchDig 28 15.88 7.15 15.40 +6.97 + 82.7
21CentrusEngy 29 118.36 33.51 91.00 +36.59 + 67.2
22RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .55 +.22 + 66.7
23StrwbryFlds 12.90 6.56 12.66 +4.95 + 64.1
24DecisPtSyst 10.23 5.68 10.23 +3.97 + 63.3
25RennFund 2.85 1.52 2.77 +1.06 + 62.0
26EspeyMfg 16 33.00 17.97 30.18 +11.48 + 61.4
27FOXOTch 1.30 .13 .52 +.20 + 61.3
28OceanPwr .57 .12 .50 +.18 + 58.2
29HyperDatpfD 33.69 12.50 26.75 +9.75 + 57.4
30SilvCrMetl 11.91 7.38 10.17 +3.62 + 55.3
31Cohen&Co 12.82 6.10 10.10 +3.45 + 51.9
32GalianoGld 6 2.00 .80 1.41 +.47 + 50.0
33MAGSilverg 18.27 8.20 15.37 +4.96 + 47.6
34TasekoM 3.15 1.27 2.06 +.66 + 47.1
35MilestoneSci 1.10 .52 .99 +.30 + 43.5
36ParkNatl 24 207.99 123.08 190.36 +57.50 + 43.3
37MarygoldCos 1.92 .78 1.51 +.45 + 42.5
38AdamsRsc 37.90 22.30 37.22 +11.04 + 42.2
39SupDrillPdts 34 1.38 .69 1.01 +.30 + 41.5
40EvansBncp 12 46.00 24.07 44.41 +12.88 + 40.8
41CalidiBiothrs 3.89 .73 2.12 +.61 + 40.4
42Envela 12 6.73 4.15 6.70 +1.84 + 37.9
43GencorInds 21 24.88 15.24 22.19 +6.05 + 37.5
44NoDynMing .56 .23 .44 +.12 + 37.5
45Stereotaxis 3.29 1.66 2.39 +.64 + 36.6
46AvalonHold 3.38 2.00 3.26 +.87 + 36.2
47Trio-Tech 33 7.88 4.92 6.90 +1.83 + 36.1
48NtlHlthcare 43 138.49 87.03 125.20 +32.78 + 35.5
49AmShared 46 4.60 2.37 3.22 +.84 + 35.4
50Ashford 5.00 1.91 4.97 +1.29 + 35.1
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 1.41 1.82—760698.18 100.0
2Oragenics 7.74 .25 .32 5.31 94.3
3AEONBioph 17.17 .52 .54 6.66 92.4
4LoopMedia .100 .05 .08 .92 92.0
5NovBayPhrs 3.45 .36 .60 6.40 91.4
6CatheterPrrs 8.40 .31 .43 3.57 89.3
7TherivBiolrs 7.15 1.22 1.44 9.31 86.6
8Northann 1.64 .15 .25 1.24 83.0
9ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .08 .36 82.7
10BettrChoicrs 10.66 1.58 1.98 8.00 80.2
11Cel-Sci 3.08 .54 .66 2.06 75.8
12PineapplFinl 2.14 .43 .50 1.29 72.1
13PalatinTch 5.65 .68 1.14 2.84 71.4
14AltisrceAsst 1 5.69 1.05 1.25 2.89 69.8
15AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
16BirksGroup 4.80 1.53 1.61 3.08 65.7
17XtantMed 40 1.31 .39 .40 .73 64.6
18i80Gold 1.81 .34 .63 1.13 64.2
19BattalionOil 9.66 2.48 3.46 6.15 64.0
20EONResc 2.69 .69 .80 1.23 60.7
21SachemCap 3 4.64 1.44 1.58 2.16 57.8
22GoldResource .71 .12 .17 .20 54.0
23cbdMD 1.34 .42 .49 .55 52.6
24KnowLabs .92 .18 .24 .27 52.5
25Southlndwt .53 .10 .20 .22 52.4
26GeeGroupInc 4 .51 .23 .25 .25 49.6
27GoldenMin 1 .79 .21 .27 .25 48.1
28AIMImmu .62 .16 .23 .21 47.7
29LineageCell 1.61 .50 .57 .52 47.5
30PlanetGrnrs 5.80 1.18 2.61 2.29 46.7
31IssuerDirect 12 19.03 7.61 10.00 8.13 44.8
32inTestCorp 7 14.35 6.28 7.58 6.02 44.3
33RetractblTch 1 1.34 .57 .62 .49 44.1
34AultAllnce 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
35EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.06 6.33 4.66 42.4
36Network1Tech 4 2.25 1.24 1.37 .81 37.2
37ArenaGpHl 2.81 .56 1.50 .88 37.0
38SouthlndHld 6.16 1.85 3.28 1.88 36.4
39ComstockM 5 .72 .13 .37 .18 33.0
40Castellum .40 .12 .20 .10 32.9
41AMCONDis 9 209.44 118.25 134.07 —60.93 31.2
42MoviMage 1.44 .42 .66 .28 30.1
43Inuvo .57 .19 .30 .13 29.6
44ArmataPhr 4.48 1.98 2.30 .94 29.0
45SeabrdCp 8 3796.00 2559.07 2613.98—956.12 26.8
46EmersonRhs .83 .36 .41 .15 26.3
47FrankStProp 2.72 1.47 1.91 .65 25.4
48BarnwellInd 3.20 1.62 1.83 .60 24.7
49FrshVineW 1.25 .25 .69 .22 24.4
50ITTechPck .37 .20 .24 .08 24.2
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

