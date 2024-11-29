UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BMTechwt
|.54
|.01
|.41
|+.38
|+1108.8
|2AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|3LairdSuper
|10.35
|.71
|9.06
|+8.15
|+895.6
|4USAntimony
|.84
|.17
|.77
|+.52
|+207.2
|5TrilogyMetl
|1.40
|.25
|1.23
|+.80
|+184.9
|6Electromed
|68
|31.31
|9.81
|30.78
|+19.87
|+182.1
|7BKTechnol
|36.83
|11.06
|33.18
|+20.95
|+171.3
|8IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.07
|+.67
|+166.2
|9AustinGold
|3.19
|.62
|1.95
|+1.21
|+163.5
|10SatixfyComm
|1.11
|.60
|.90
|+.54
|+150.6
|11BMTech
|4.87
|1.45
|4.78
|+2.73
|+132.9
|12WidePoint
|5
|5.60
|1.83
|5.08
|+2.76
|+119.0
|13FlexibleSolu
|16
|4.44
|1.63
|4.15
|+2.24
|+117.3
|14iBio
|4.98
|1.02
|2.94
|+1.57
|+114.6
|15AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.56
|.44
|1.10
|+.58
|+109.9
|16IdahoStrRs
|18.35
|5.66
|12.25
|+5.92
|+
|93.5
|17MAIABiotc
|5.99
|.99
|2.21
|+1.04
|+
|88.9
|18NewGoldg
|3.25
|1.09
|2.75
|+1.29
|+
|88.4
|19PowerREIT
|2
|2.75
|.40
|1.21
|+.56
|+
|86.2
|20MastchDig
|28
|15.88
|7.15
|15.40
|+6.97
|+
|82.7
|21CentrusEngy
|29
|118.36
|33.51
|91.00
|+36.59
|+
|67.2
|22RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.55
|+.22
|+
|66.7
|23StrwbryFlds
|12.90
|6.56
|12.66
|+4.95
|+
|64.1
|24DecisPtSyst
|10.23
|5.68
|10.23
|+3.97
|+
|63.3
|25RennFund
|2.85
|1.52
|2.77
|+1.06
|+
|62.0
|26EspeyMfg
|16
|33.00
|17.97
|30.18
|+11.48
|+
|61.4
|27FOXOTch
|1.30
|.13
|.52
|+.20
|+
|61.3
|28OceanPwr
|.57
|.12
|.50
|+.18
|+
|58.2
|29HyperDatpfD
|33.69
|12.50
|26.75
|+9.75
|+
|57.4
|30SilvCrMetl
|11.91
|7.38
|10.17
|+3.62
|+
|55.3
|31Cohen&Co
|12.82
|6.10
|10.10
|+3.45
|+
|51.9
|32GalianoGld
|6
|2.00
|.80
|1.41
|+.47
|+
|50.0
|33MAGSilverg
|18.27
|8.20
|15.37
|+4.96
|+
|47.6
|34TasekoM
|3.15
|1.27
|2.06
|+.66
|+
|47.1
|35MilestoneSci
|1.10
|.52
|.99
|+.30
|+
|43.5
|36ParkNatl
|24
|207.99
|123.08
|190.36
|+57.50
|+
|43.3
|37MarygoldCos
|1.92
|.78
|1.51
|+.45
|+
|42.5
|38AdamsRsc
|37.90
|22.30
|37.22
|+11.04
|+
|42.2
|39SupDrillPdts
|34
|1.38
|.69
|1.01
|+.30
|+
|41.5
|40EvansBncp
|12
|46.00
|24.07
|44.41
|+12.88
|+
|40.8
|41CalidiBiothrs
|3.89
|.73
|2.12
|+.61
|+
|40.4
|42Envela
|12
|6.73
|4.15
|6.70
|+1.84
|+
|37.9
|43GencorInds
|21
|24.88
|15.24
|22.19
|+6.05
|+
|37.5
|44NoDynMing
|.56
|.23
|.44
|+.12
|+
|37.5
|45Stereotaxis
|3.29
|1.66
|2.39
|+.64
|+
|36.6
|46AvalonHold
|3.38
|2.00
|3.26
|+.87
|+
|36.2
|47Trio-Tech
|33
|7.88
|4.92
|6.90
|+1.83
|+
|36.1
|48NtlHlthcare
|43
|138.49
|87.03
|125.20
|+32.78
|+
|35.5
|49AmShared
|46
|4.60
|2.37
|3.22
|+.84
|+
|35.4
|50Ashford
|5.00
|1.91
|4.97
|+1.29
|+
|35.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|1.41
|1.82—760698.18
|—
|100.0
|2Oragenics
|7.74
|.25
|.32
|—
|5.31
|—
|94.3
|3AEONBioph
|17.17
|.52
|.54
|—
|6.66
|—
|92.4
|4LoopMedia
|.100
|.05
|.08
|—
|.92
|—
|92.0
|5NovBayPhrs
|3.45
|.36
|.60
|—
|6.40
|—
|91.4
|6CatheterPrrs
|8.40
|.31
|.43
|—
|3.57
|—
|89.3
|7TherivBiolrs
|7.15
|1.22
|1.44
|—
|9.31
|—
|86.6
|8Northann
|1.64
|.15
|.25
|—
|1.24
|—
|83.0
|9ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.08
|—
|.36
|—
|82.7
|10BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|1.58
|1.98
|—
|8.00
|—
|80.2
|11Cel-Sci
|3.08
|.54
|.66
|—
|2.06
|—
|75.8
|12PineapplFinl
|2.14
|.43
|.50
|—
|1.29
|—
|72.1
|13PalatinTch
|5.65
|.68
|1.14
|—
|2.84
|—
|71.4
|14AltisrceAsst
|1
|5.69
|1.05
|1.25
|—
|2.89
|—
|69.8
|15AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|16BirksGroup
|4.80
|1.53
|1.61
|—
|3.08
|—
|65.7
|17XtantMed
|40
|1.31
|.39
|.40
|—
|.73
|—
|64.6
|18i80Gold
|1.81
|.34
|.63
|—
|1.13
|—
|64.2
|19BattalionOil
|9.66
|2.48
|3.46
|—
|6.15
|—
|64.0
|20EONResc
|2.69
|.69
|.80
|—
|1.23
|—
|60.7
|21SachemCap
|3
|4.64
|1.44
|1.58
|—
|2.16
|—
|57.8
|22GoldResource
|.71
|.12
|.17
|—
|.20
|—
|54.0
|23cbdMD
|1.34
|.42
|.49
|—
|.55
|—
|52.6
|24KnowLabs
|.92
|.18
|.24
|—
|.27
|—
|52.5
|25Southlndwt
|.53
|.10
|.20
|—
|.22
|—
|52.4
|26GeeGroupInc
|4
|.51
|.23
|.25
|—
|.25
|—
|49.6
|27GoldenMin
|1
|.79
|.21
|.27
|—
|.25
|—
|48.1
|28AIMImmu
|.62
|.16
|.23
|—
|.21
|—
|47.7
|29LineageCell
|1.61
|.50
|.57
|—
|.52
|—
|47.5
|30PlanetGrnrs
|5.80
|1.18
|2.61
|—
|2.29
|—
|46.7
|31IssuerDirect
|12
|19.03
|7.61
|10.00
|—
|8.13
|—
|44.8
|32inTestCorp
|7
|14.35
|6.28
|7.58
|—
|6.02
|—
|44.3
|33RetractblTch
|1
|1.34
|.57
|.62
|—
|.49
|—
|44.1
|34AultAllnce
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|35EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.06
|6.33
|—
|4.66
|—
|42.4
|36Network1Tech
|4
|2.25
|1.24
|1.37
|—
|.81
|—
|37.2
|37ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.56
|1.50
|—
|.88
|—
|37.0
|38SouthlndHld
|6.16
|1.85
|3.28
|—
|1.88
|—
|36.4
|39ComstockM
|5
|.72
|.13
|.37
|—
|.18
|—
|33.0
|40Castellum
|.40
|.12
|.20
|—
|.10
|—
|32.9
|41AMCONDis
|9
|209.44
|118.25
|134.07
|—60.93
|—
|31.2
|42MoviMage
|1.44
|.42
|.66
|—
|.28
|—
|30.1
|43Inuvo
|.57
|.19
|.30
|—
|.13
|—
|29.6
|44ArmataPhr
|4.48
|1.98
|2.30
|—
|.94
|—
|29.0
|45SeabrdCp
|8
|3796.00
|2559.07
|2613.98—956.12
|—
|26.8
|46EmersonRhs
|.83
|.36
|.41
|—
|.15
|—
|26.3
|47FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.47
|1.91
|—
|.65
|—
|25.4
|48BarnwellInd
|3.20
|1.62
|1.83
|—
|.60
|—
|24.7
|49FrshVineW
|1.25
|.25
|.69
|—
|.22
|—
|24.4
|50ITTechPck
|.37
|.20
|.24
|—
|.08
|—
|24.2
