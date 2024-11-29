Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Palladynepf .44 .01 .19 +.19 +3700.0
2BrghtMinds 79.02 .93 44.00 +42.57 +2976.9
3TrillerGrwt .45 .01 .18 +.17 +2816.7
4GeneDxA 89.11 2.47 78.39 +75.64 +2750.5
5CleanSprkwt 1.63 .03 1.19 +1.14 +2063.6
6SezzleInc 477.53 16.23 424.03+403.51 +1966.4
7ThBrCpPt4wt 2.22 .09 1.55 +1.47 +1837.5
8FitellCorp 39.89 .88 28.63 +27.10 +1771.2
9RedCatHldg 11.88 .56 11.77 +10.89 +1237.5
10MonoparThrs 38.50 1.55 22.53 +20.83 +1225.3
11Biofronterwt .23 .01 .13 +.12 +1200.0
12DaveIncA 103.72 7.73 98.68 +90.30 +1076.9
13AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .48 +.44 +1070.7
14DaveIncwt .21 .01 .17 +.15 +1026.7
15CoreSci2wt 18.56 1.15 17.82 +16.18 +986.6
16DognssIntA 58.50 2.90 53.24 +48.15 +946.0
17Nexalin 4.36 .25 4.18 +3.78 +932.1
18Exicurers 8 36.00 1.44 29.49 +26.59 +916.9
19SoundHnd 5.98 .23 3.37 +3.04 +909.0
20LongbrdPh 60.03 15.64 59.98 +53.95 +894.7
21CoreScientwt 12.47 .76 11.83 +10.63 +885.8
22RootIncA 118.15 7.22 99.81 +89.33 +852.4
23NextNavwt 7.06 .73 6.77 +6.05 +840.3
24PalladyneAI 7.37 .45 6.46 +5.74 +796.0
25Regettiwt 1.45 .06 1.20 +1.07 +788.9
26ApplovinA 344.77 37.40 336.75+296.90 +745.0
27bioAffinitywt 2.90 .05 .72 +.63 +737.2
28MetalSkywt .06 .00 .05 +.04 +700.0
29EcoWvPwr 12.39 1.01 9.87 +8.63 +696.0
30Kingstone 16.98 1.97 16.75 +14.62 +686.4
31QuantCmp 9.20 .36 7.06 +6.15 +673.3
32BoneBiolwt 70.44 2.87 27.80 +23.88 +609.2
33SummitTher 33.89 11.76 18.46 +15.85 +607.3
34GlblInvestwt .05 .01 .02 +.02 +566.7
35Wang&Leeh 5.55 .44 4.73 +4.02 +561.5
36OxbridgeRewt .22 .02 .22 +.19 +547.1
37LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
38IntuitMachA 17.14 2.09 16.35 +13.80 +539.9
39ChansonIntA 15.55 1.10 7.71 +6.49 +532.0
40PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
41MicroStrats 543.00 43.87 387.47+324.31 +513.5
42PoetTech 5.60 .84 5.41 +4.48 +478.6
43RothCHVwt .49 .03 .23 +.19 +470.0
44AlliancEntA 5.25 .81 5.09 +4.16 +448.5
45Inseegors 20.67 1.62 11.94 +9.74 +442.7
46ChromaDex 7.97 1.36 7.72 +6.29 +439.9
47NanoNucln 37.51 3.25 27.61 +22.42 +432.0
48Mesoblastrs 12.18 1.61 11.69 +9.49 +431.4
49SKGrOppwt .65 .06 .37 +.30 +428.6
50CoreScientn 18.63 2.61 17.88 +14.44 +419.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Cemtrexrs 12096.00 3.00 3.18—10517.82 100.0
2IntractvStrrs 4760.00 2.50 3.28—3436.72 99.9
3Volconrs 6300.00 3.49 4.41—3559.59 99.9
4ADiTxrs 253.60 .31 .37—264.83 99.9
5CNSPhrmrs 65.00 .10 .11 —63.39 99.8
6MullenAutors 1495.00 1.60 2.69—1426.31 99.8
7LuxUrbanrs 481.60 1.14 1.20—416.70 99.7
8Allarityrs 334.20 1.09 1.10—329.50 99.7
9SMXSecArs 53.25 .18 .21 —53.04 99.6
10Expion360rs 544.00 2.09 2.31—536.69 99.6
11SunshBiors 582.00 2.11 2.86—541.14 99.5
12ElevaiLabrs 778.00 2.05 2.05—363.55 99.4
13InspirVetArs 50.00 .20 .22 —34.28 99.4
14PortageBiors 23.01 2.21 4.19—580.82 99.3
15BlujayDiars 488.00 3.03 3.50—484.50 99.3
16SUNation 480.00 2.71 3.21—440.79 99.3
17XTIAerosprs 8.00 .04 .05 5.56 99.2
18SiyatMobrs 90.90 .76 .85 —74.93 98.9
19MaxeonSlrTrs 735.00 4.98 8.10—708.90 98.9
20AplDNAScrs 14.40 .15 .15 —12.19 98.8
21CrwnElectrs 90.00 .27 .28 —21.92 98.7
22Zoomcarrs 761.00 3.93 5.19—363.81 98.6
23TonixPhrs 14.08 .12 .19 —12.71 98.5
24C3isIncrs 68.50 .75 .79 —52.22 98.5
25VisionMarirs 155.25 2.08 2.20—144.95 98.5
26BanzaiIntlrs 177.50 1.30 1.52 —92.48 98.4
27FreightTcrs 97.00 1.35 1.40 —82.60 98.3
28GoresIXwt .62 .00 .00 .12 98.3
29CERoThera 12.80 .06 .19 —10.81 98.2
30TCBioPhrs 33.50 .44 .56 —31.14 98.2
31MicroAlgors 25.48 .16 .17 8.95 98.1
32GRIBiors 65.00 .30 .68 —34.35 98.0
33BeneficntArs 40.80 .72 .87 —38.01 97.8
34ConduitPhr 5.29 .08 .11 4.44 97.6
35MicroCloudrs 1968.00 1.95 2.07 —68.93 97.1
36MarinusPh 11.26 .26 .33 —10.55 97.0
37AscentSolrrs 91.00 2.25 2.67 —84.33 96.9
38DigitlBrnd 12.80 .09 .11 3.16 96.6
39SyrosPhrm 8.17 .18 .27 7.52 96.5
40AptevoThhrs 10.80 .14 .28 7.68 96.5
41WheelerRErs 237.60 5.80 8.01—211.59 96.4
42KaixinHldrs 53.82 1.70 1.96 —50.84 96.3
43HyzonMotrrs 45.00 1.29 1.67 —43.08 96.3
44PrestoAuto .74 .02 .02 .51 96.2
45LyraTherap 6.79 .16 .21 5.03 96.0
46VCIGlblrs 110.74 1.38 4.39—106.35 96.0
47FaradyFutrs 156.00 .99 1.10 —26.62 96.0
48XChangers 60.00 1.35 1.64 —38.36 95.9
49WindtreeThrs 14.75 .45 .53 —12.41 95.9
50MobileHltAn 29.50 .23 .29 6.42 95.7
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up