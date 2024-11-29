UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Palladynepf
|.44
|.01
|.19
|+.19
|+3700.0
|2BrghtMinds
|79.02
|.93
|44.00
|+42.57
|+2976.9
|3TrillerGrwt
|.45
|.01
|.18
|+.17
|+2816.7
|4GeneDxA
|89.11
|2.47
|78.39
|+75.64
|+2750.5
|5CleanSprkwt
|1.63
|.03
|1.19
|+1.14
|+2063.6
|6SezzleInc
|477.53
|16.23
|424.03+403.51
|+1966.4
|7ThBrCpPt4wt
|2.22
|.09
|1.55
|+1.47
|+1837.5
|8FitellCorp
|39.89
|.88
|28.63
|+27.10
|+1771.2
|9RedCatHldg
|11.88
|.56
|11.77
|+10.89
|+1237.5
|10MonoparThrs
|38.50
|1.55
|22.53
|+20.83
|+1225.3
|11Biofronterwt
|.23
|.01
|.13
|+.12
|+1200.0
|12DaveIncA
|103.72
|7.73
|98.68
|+90.30
|+1076.9
|13AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.48
|+.44
|+1070.7
|14DaveIncwt
|.21
|.01
|.17
|+.15
|+1026.7
|15CoreSci2wt
|18.56
|1.15
|17.82
|+16.18
|+986.6
|16DognssIntA
|58.50
|2.90
|53.24
|+48.15
|+946.0
|17Nexalin
|4.36
|.25
|4.18
|+3.78
|+932.1
|18Exicurers
|8
|36.00
|1.44
|29.49
|+26.59
|+916.9
|19SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|3.37
|+3.04
|+909.0
|20LongbrdPh
|60.03
|15.64
|59.98
|+53.95
|+894.7
|21CoreScientwt
|12.47
|.76
|11.83
|+10.63
|+885.8
|22RootIncA
|118.15
|7.22
|99.81
|+89.33
|+852.4
|23NextNavwt
|7.06
|.73
|6.77
|+6.05
|+840.3
|24PalladyneAI
|7.37
|.45
|6.46
|+5.74
|+796.0
|25Regettiwt
|1.45
|.06
|1.20
|+1.07
|+788.9
|26ApplovinA
|344.77
|37.40
|336.75+296.90
|+745.0
|27bioAffinitywt
|2.90
|.05
|.72
|+.63
|+737.2
|28MetalSkywt
|.06
|.00
|.05
|+.04
|+700.0
|29EcoWvPwr
|12.39
|1.01
|9.87
|+8.63
|+696.0
|30Kingstone
|16.98
|1.97
|16.75
|+14.62
|+686.4
|31QuantCmp
|9.20
|.36
|7.06
|+6.15
|+673.3
|32BoneBiolwt
|70.44
|2.87
|27.80
|+23.88
|+609.2
|33SummitTher
|33.89
|11.76
|18.46
|+15.85
|+607.3
|34GlblInvestwt
|.05
|.01
|.02
|+.02
|+566.7
|35Wang&Leeh
|5.55
|.44
|4.73
|+4.02
|+561.5
|36OxbridgeRewt
|.22
|.02
|.22
|+.19
|+547.1
|37LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|38IntuitMachA
|17.14
|2.09
|16.35
|+13.80
|+539.9
|39ChansonIntA
|15.55
|1.10
|7.71
|+6.49
|+532.0
|40PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|41MicroStrats
|543.00
|43.87
|387.47+324.31
|+513.5
|42PoetTech
|5.60
|.84
|5.41
|+4.48
|+478.6
|43RothCHVwt
|.49
|.03
|.23
|+.19
|+470.0
|44AlliancEntA
|5.25
|.81
|5.09
|+4.16
|+448.5
|45Inseegors
|20.67
|1.62
|11.94
|+9.74
|+442.7
|46ChromaDex
|7.97
|1.36
|7.72
|+6.29
|+439.9
|47NanoNucln
|37.51
|3.25
|27.61
|+22.42
|+432.0
|48Mesoblastrs
|12.18
|1.61
|11.69
|+9.49
|+431.4
|49SKGrOppwt
|.65
|.06
|.37
|+.30
|+428.6
|50CoreScientn
|18.63
|2.61
|17.88
|+14.44
|+419.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Cemtrexrs
|12096.00
|3.00
|3.18—10517.82
|—
|100.0
|2IntractvStrrs
|4760.00
|2.50
|3.28—3436.72
|—
|99.9
|3Volconrs
|6300.00
|3.49
|4.41—3559.59
|—
|99.9
|4ADiTxrs
|253.60
|.31
|.37—264.83
|—
|99.9
|5CNSPhrmrs
|65.00
|.10
|.11
|—63.39
|—
|99.8
|6MullenAutors
|1495.00
|1.60
|2.69—1426.31
|—
|99.8
|7LuxUrbanrs
|481.60
|1.14
|1.20—416.70
|—
|99.7
|8Allarityrs
|334.20
|1.09
|1.10—329.50
|—
|99.7
|9SMXSecArs
|53.25
|.18
|.21
|—53.04
|—
|99.6
|10Expion360rs
|544.00
|2.09
|2.31—536.69
|—
|99.6
|11SunshBiors
|582.00
|2.11
|2.86—541.14
|—
|99.5
|12ElevaiLabrs
|778.00
|2.05
|2.05—363.55
|—
|99.4
|13InspirVetArs
|50.00
|.20
|.22
|—34.28
|—
|99.4
|14PortageBiors
|23.01
|2.21
|4.19—580.82
|—
|99.3
|15BlujayDiars
|488.00
|3.03
|3.50—484.50
|—
|99.3
|16SUNation
|480.00
|2.71
|3.21—440.79
|—
|99.3
|17XTIAerosprs
|8.00
|.04
|.05
|—
|5.56
|—
|99.2
|18SiyatMobrs
|90.90
|.76
|.85
|—74.93
|—
|98.9
|19MaxeonSlrTrs
|735.00
|4.98
|8.10—708.90
|—
|98.9
|20AplDNAScrs
|14.40
|.15
|.15
|—12.19
|—
|98.8
|21CrwnElectrs
|90.00
|.27
|.28
|—21.92
|—
|98.7
|22Zoomcarrs
|761.00
|3.93
|5.19—363.81
|—
|98.6
|23TonixPhrs
|14.08
|.12
|.19
|—12.71
|—
|98.5
|24C3isIncrs
|68.50
|.75
|.79
|—52.22
|—
|98.5
|25VisionMarirs
|155.25
|2.08
|2.20—144.95
|—
|98.5
|26BanzaiIntlrs
|177.50
|1.30
|1.52
|—92.48
|—
|98.4
|27FreightTcrs
|97.00
|1.35
|1.40
|—82.60
|—
|98.3
|28GoresIXwt
|.62
|.00
|.00
|—
|.12
|—
|98.3
|29CERoThera
|12.80
|.06
|.19
|—10.81
|—
|98.2
|30TCBioPhrs
|33.50
|.44
|.56
|—31.14
|—
|98.2
|31MicroAlgors
|25.48
|.16
|.17
|—
|8.95
|—
|98.1
|32GRIBiors
|65.00
|.30
|.68
|—34.35
|—
|98.0
|33BeneficntArs
|40.80
|.72
|.87
|—38.01
|—
|97.8
|34ConduitPhr
|5.29
|.08
|.11
|—
|4.44
|—
|97.6
|35MicroCloudrs
|1968.00
|1.95
|2.07
|—68.93
|—
|97.1
|36MarinusPh
|11.26
|.26
|.33
|—10.55
|—
|97.0
|37AscentSolrrs
|91.00
|2.25
|2.67
|—84.33
|—
|96.9
|38DigitlBrnd
|12.80
|.09
|.11
|—
|3.16
|—
|96.6
|39SyrosPhrm
|8.17
|.18
|.27
|—
|7.52
|—
|96.5
|40AptevoThhrs
|10.80
|.14
|.28
|—
|7.68
|—
|96.5
|41WheelerRErs
|237.60
|5.80
|8.01—211.59
|—
|96.4
|42KaixinHldrs
|53.82
|1.70
|1.96
|—50.84
|—
|96.3
|43HyzonMotrrs
|45.00
|1.29
|1.67
|—43.08
|—
|96.3
|44PrestoAuto
|.74
|.02
|.02
|—
|.51
|—
|96.2
|45LyraTherap
|6.79
|.16
|.21
|—
|5.03
|—
|96.0
|46VCIGlblrs
|110.74
|1.38
|4.39—106.35
|—
|96.0
|47FaradyFutrs
|156.00
|.99
|1.10
|—26.62
|—
|96.0
|48XChangers
|60.00
|1.35
|1.64
|—38.36
|—
|95.9
|49WindtreeThrs
|14.75
|.45
|.53
|—12.41
|—
|95.9
|50MobileHltAn
|29.50
|.23
|.29
|—
|6.42
|—
|95.7
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.