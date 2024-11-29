UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|20.70
|.21
|18.13
|+17.82
|+5748.4
|2NuScalePwr
|32.30
|1.88
|29.65
|+26.36
|+801.2
|3SableOffshwt
|17.10
|1.79
|11.38
|+9.45
|+489.6
|4CarvanaA
|268.34
|40.21
|260.42+207.48
|+391.9
|5EmergentBio
|15.10
|1.42
|10.12
|+7.72
|+321.7
|6VistraEnrn
|45
|168.67
|37.77
|159.84+121.32
|+315.0
|7CangInc
|4.21
|.96
|4.14
|+3.12
|+305.9
|8LumenTech
|10.33
|.97
|7.34
|+5.51
|+301.1
|9Sweetgreen
|45.12
|9.66
|40.98
|+29.68
|+262.7
|10HippoHldg
|34.24
|7.75
|33.04
|+23.92
|+262.3
|11HimsHersHl
|35.02
|8.09
|32.22
|+23.32
|+262.0
|12HyliionHld
|2.82
|.80
|2.82
|+2.01
|+246.4
|13DWavQntm
|3.77
|.68
|3.02
|+2.14
|+243.2
|14Argan
|49
|165.33
|43.44
|155.94+109.15
|+233.3
|15CAVAGrp
|172.43
|39.05
|140.90
|+97.92
|+227.8
|16Lemonade
|53.85
|14.90
|51.81
|+35.68
|+221.2
|17RushStr
|14.60
|3.56
|14.42
|+9.93
|+221.2
|18ArisWtrSol
|55
|27.90
|7.74
|26.90
|+18.51
|+220.6
|19TexPacLands
|
|85
|1769.14
|467.62
|1600.09+1085.93
|+211.2
|20SolarisEngy
|32
|24.79
|6.59
|24.65
|+16.69
|+209.7
|21BBVAArgnt
|18.24
|7.05
|16.58
|+11.22
|+209.3
|22Brinker
|39
|133.82
|37.25
|132.27
|+89.09
|+206.3
|23ButtrNtwrk
|3.55
|.67
|3.29
|+2.21
|+204.6
|24TutorPerini
|34.55
|7.83
|27.18
|+18.08
|+198.7
|25BancoMacro
|7
|86.12
|24.41
|84.90
|+56.20
|+195.8
|26NatrlGrocers
|46
|47.57
|14.31
|47.05
|+31.05
|+194.1
|27GpoSuprviell
|11
|11.99
|3.33
|11.93
|+7.87
|+193.8
|28PerimtrSol
|34
|14.44
|3.88
|13.42
|+8.82
|+191.7
|29Dingdong
|4.60
|1.07
|4.28
|+2.78
|+185.3
|30SeaLtd
|117.85
|34.35
|113.80
|+73.30
|+181.0
|31akaBrndsH
|33.73
|7.09
|22.24
|+14.19
|+176.3
|32CarpenterTch
|89
|198.24
|58.87
|194.04+123.24
|+174.1
|33SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|26.06
|+16.40
|+169.8
|34OrigBARK
|2.25
|.74
|2.16
|+1.35
|+168.0
|35Innovidwt
|.15
|.02
|.08
|+.05
|+166.7
|36VertivHldg
|145.67
|44.31
|127.60
|+79.57
|+165.7
|37GeoGroup
|24
|29.57
|10.46
|28.51
|+17.68
|+163.3
|38WolvWWde
|48
|24.09
|7.58
|23.19
|+14.30
|+160.9
|39SpotifyTch
|489.69
|185.37
|476.96+289.05
|+153.8
|40CheetahMb
|2
|6.78
|1.99
|5.78
|+3.50
|+153.5
|41PrimorisSvc
|35
|84.97
|30.95
|83.71
|+50.50
|+152.1
|42GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|43Ubiquiti
|56
|366.00
|104.24
|346.49+206.93
|+148.3
|44Cinemark
|62
|34.99
|13.19
|34.52
|+20.43
|+145.0
|45ZetaGlbHl
|38.20
|7.84
|21.30
|+12.48
|+141.5
|46Q2Hldgs
|108.00
|39.66
|104.74
|+61.33
|+141.3
|47ComfortSys
|62
|510.79
|194.30
|493.27+287.60
|+139.8
|48GEVernovan
|357.09
|119.00
|334.12+194.12
|+138.7
|49ToastA
|44.12
|16.13
|43.54
|+25.28
|+138.4
|50ProUPhD30
|44.55
|11.82
|43.81
|+25.42
|+138.2
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.01
|.02
|—
|.35
|—
|94.3
|2GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.01
|.01
|—
|.10
|—
|94.3
|3SpiritAirl
|16.85
|1.03
|1.08
|—15.31
|—
|93.4
|4Holleywt
|.55
|.03
|.04
|—
|.51
|—
|92.7
|5PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|.56
|.80
|—10.10
|—
|92.7
|6B&NEducrs
|226.00
|6.05
|10.94—138.06
|—
|92.7
|7FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|91.3
|8StemInc
|3.100
|.30
|.39
|—
|3.49
|—
|89.9
|9AllurionTc
|3.95
|.31
|.38
|—
|3.36
|—
|89.8
|10LionElectric
|18
|1.99
|.18
|.19
|—
|1.59
|—
|89.5
|11SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|12MetaData
|6.90
|.55
|.61
|—
|4.26
|—
|87.5
|13GinkgoBiors
|68.80
|5.26
|8.70
|—58.90
|—
|87.1
|14MultiPlan
|1.46
|.17
|.19
|—
|1.25
|—
|86.9
|15agilonhlth
|13.28
|1.50
|2.09
|—10.46
|—
|83.3
|16Express
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|17Chegg
|11.47
|1.34
|2.11
|—
|9.25
|—
|81.4
|18SESAI
|1.92
|.20
|.35
|—
|1.48
|—
|80.9
|19SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.03
|1.24
|—
|4.92
|—
|79.9
|20NevroCorp
|21.74
|3.95
|4.60
|—16.92
|—
|78.6
|21Wolfspeed
|31
|44.77
|6.10
|9.58
|—33.93
|—
|78.0
|22NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|23BeyondInc
|37.10
|5.57
|6.29
|—21.40
|—
|77.3
|24CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|25GCTSemic
|13.76
|2.12
|2.55
|—
|8.01
|—
|75.9
|26AzulSA
|3
|9.44
|2.02
|2.35
|—
|7.34
|—
|75.7
|27SESAIwt
|.19
|.02
|.04
|—
|.13
|—
|75.1
|28PSQHldngwt
|1.20
|.16
|.20
|—
|.62
|—
|75.1
|29ATIPhysTh
|7.74
|1.46
|1.53
|—
|4.61
|—
|75.1
|30BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.01
|.03
|—
|.08
|—
|75.0
|31BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|32VirginGalac
|2.54
|.67
|.69
|—
|1.77
|—
|72.0
|33ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|34SiteCentrsrs
|9
|64.44
|15.43
|15.52
|—38.75
|—
|71.4
|35Medifast
|2
|70.58
|17.07
|19.67
|—47.55
|—
|70.7
|36DirxMexBll
|37.44
|9.71
|10.71
|—24.37
|—
|69.5
|37ProNatGasrs
|203.50
|35.86
|45.89
|—96.31
|—
|67.7
|38KoreGrpHlds
|3.71
|1.30
|1.60
|—
|3.30
|—
|67.3
|39AMNHlthSvc
|3
|80.22
|23.37
|26.03
|—48.85
|—
|65.2
|40Stoneridge
|19.67
|5.90
|6.86
|—12.71
|—
|64.9
|41SunnovaEn
|15.61
|2.99
|5.54
|—
|9.71
|—
|63.7
|42SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|1.03
|—
|1.80
|—
|63.6
|43NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|44NuSkinEnt
|41
|20.75
|5.95
|7.30
|—12.12
|—
|62.4
|45Wallbox
|1.87
|.50
|.66
|—
|1.09
|—
|62.3
|46SendasDist
|9
|15.25
|5.24
|5.26
|—
|8.56
|—
|61.9
|47PSQHoldng
|6.82
|2.00
|2.04
|—
|3.20
|—
|61.1
|48EvolentHlth
|35.00
|11.17
|12.92
|—20.11
|—
|60.9
|49CanoHlth
|6.03
|1.74
|2.30
|—
|3.57
|—
|60.8
|50DxFnBear
|14.56
|5.29
|5.40
|—
|8.27
|—
|60.5
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.