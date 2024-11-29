Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 20.70 .21 18.13 +17.82 +5748.4
2NuScalePwr 32.30 1.88 29.65 +26.36 +801.2
3SableOffshwt 17.10 1.79 11.38 +9.45 +489.6
4CarvanaA 268.34 40.21 260.42+207.48 +391.9
5EmergentBio 15.10 1.42 10.12 +7.72 +321.7
6VistraEnrn 45 168.67 37.77 159.84+121.32 +315.0
7CangInc 4.21 .96 4.14 +3.12 +305.9
8LumenTech 10.33 .97 7.34 +5.51 +301.1
9Sweetgreen 45.12 9.66 40.98 +29.68 +262.7
10HippoHldg 34.24 7.75 33.04 +23.92 +262.3
11HimsHersHl 35.02 8.09 32.22 +23.32 +262.0
12HyliionHld 2.82 .80 2.82 +2.01 +246.4
13DWavQntm 3.77 .68 3.02 +2.14 +243.2
14Argan 49 165.33 43.44 155.94+109.15 +233.3
15CAVAGrp 172.43 39.05 140.90 +97.92 +227.8
16Lemonade 53.85 14.90 51.81 +35.68 +221.2
17RushStr 14.60 3.56 14.42 +9.93 +221.2
18ArisWtrSol 55 27.90 7.74 26.90 +18.51 +220.6
19TexPacLands
85 1769.14 467.62 1600.09+1085.93 +211.2
20SolarisEngy 32 24.79 6.59 24.65 +16.69 +209.7
21BBVAArgnt 18.24 7.05 16.58 +11.22 +209.3
22Brinker 39 133.82 37.25 132.27 +89.09 +206.3
23ButtrNtwrk 3.55 .67 3.29 +2.21 +204.6
24TutorPerini 34.55 7.83 27.18 +18.08 +198.7
25BancoMacro 7 86.12 24.41 84.90 +56.20 +195.8
26NatrlGrocers 46 47.57 14.31 47.05 +31.05 +194.1
27GpoSuprviell 11 11.99 3.33 11.93 +7.87 +193.8
28PerimtrSol 34 14.44 3.88 13.42 +8.82 +191.7
29Dingdong 4.60 1.07 4.28 +2.78 +185.3
30SeaLtd 117.85 34.35 113.80 +73.30 +181.0
31akaBrndsH 33.73 7.09 22.24 +14.19 +176.3
32CarpenterTch 89 198.24 58.87 194.04+123.24 +174.1
33SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 26.06 +16.40 +169.8
34OrigBARK 2.25 .74 2.16 +1.35 +168.0
35Innovidwt .15 .02 .08 +.05 +166.7
36VertivHldg 145.67 44.31 127.60 +79.57 +165.7
37GeoGroup 24 29.57 10.46 28.51 +17.68 +163.3
38WolvWWde 48 24.09 7.58 23.19 +14.30 +160.9
39SpotifyTch 489.69 185.37 476.96+289.05 +153.8
40CheetahMb 2 6.78 1.99 5.78 +3.50 +153.5
41PrimorisSvc 35 84.97 30.95 83.71 +50.50 +152.1
42GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
43Ubiquiti 56 366.00 104.24 346.49+206.93 +148.3
44Cinemark 62 34.99 13.19 34.52 +20.43 +145.0
45ZetaGlbHl 38.20 7.84 21.30 +12.48 +141.5
46Q2Hldgs 108.00 39.66 104.74 +61.33 +141.3
47ComfortSys 62 510.79 194.30 493.27+287.60 +139.8
48GEVernovan 357.09 119.00 334.12+194.12 +138.7
49ToastA 44.12 16.13 43.54 +25.28 +138.4
50ProUPhD30 44.55 11.82 43.81 +25.42 +138.2
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BanyanAcwt .49 .01 .02 .35 94.3
2GinkgoBiowt .15 .01 .01 .10 94.3
3SpiritAirl 16.85 1.03 1.08 —15.31 93.4
4Holleywt .55 .03 .04 .51 92.7
5PinstrpHldg 12.00 .56 .80 —10.10 92.7
6B&NEducrs 226.00 6.05 10.94—138.06 92.7
7FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 91.3
8StemInc 3.100 .30 .39 3.49 89.9
9AllurionTc 3.95 .31 .38 3.36 89.8
10LionElectric 18 1.99 .18 .19 1.59 89.5
11SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
12MetaData 6.90 .55 .61 4.26 87.5
13GinkgoBiors 68.80 5.26 8.70 —58.90 87.1
14MultiPlan 1.46 .17 .19 1.25 86.9
15agilonhlth 13.28 1.50 2.09 —10.46 83.3
16Express 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
17Chegg 11.47 1.34 2.11 9.25 81.4
18SESAI 1.92 .20 .35 1.48 80.9
19SoloBrandA 6.23 1.03 1.24 4.92 79.9
20NevroCorp 21.74 3.95 4.60 —16.92 78.6
21Wolfspeed 31 44.77 6.10 9.58 —33.93 78.0
22NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
23BeyondInc 37.10 5.57 6.29 —21.40 77.3
24CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
25GCTSemic 13.76 2.12 2.55 8.01 75.9
26AzulSA 3 9.44 2.02 2.35 7.34 75.7
27SESAIwt .19 .02 .04 .13 75.1
28PSQHldngwt 1.20 .16 .20 .62 75.1
29ATIPhysTh 7.74 1.46 1.53 4.61 75.1
30BattrFutAcwt .12 .01 .03 .08 75.0
31BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
32VirginGalac 2.54 .67 .69 1.77 72.0
33ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
34SiteCentrsrs 9 64.44 15.43 15.52 —38.75 71.4
35Medifast 2 70.58 17.07 19.67 —47.55 70.7
36DirxMexBll 37.44 9.71 10.71 —24.37 69.5
37ProNatGasrs 203.50 35.86 45.89 —96.31 67.7
38KoreGrpHlds 3.71 1.30 1.60 3.30 67.3
39AMNHlthSvc 3 80.22 23.37 26.03 —48.85 65.2
40Stoneridge 19.67 5.90 6.86 —12.71 64.9
41SunnovaEn 15.61 2.99 5.54 9.71 63.7
42SequansCom 2.97 .34 1.03 1.80 63.6
43NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
44NuSkinEnt 41 20.75 5.95 7.30 —12.12 62.4
45Wallbox 1.87 .50 .66 1.09 62.3
46SendasDist 9 15.25 5.24 5.26 8.56 61.9
47PSQHoldng 6.82 2.00 2.04 3.20 61.1
48EvolentHlth 35.00 11.17 12.92 —20.11 60.9
49CanoHlth 6.03 1.74 2.30 3.57 60.8
50DxFnBear 14.56 5.29 5.40 8.27 60.5
