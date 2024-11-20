Universal Technical: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $18.8 million.…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $18.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $196.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $732.7 million.

Universal Technical expects full-year earnings to be 93 cents to $1.01 per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $815 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.