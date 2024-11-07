United Parks & Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $119.7 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.08 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $545.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.7 million.

