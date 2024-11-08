United-Guardian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 9:05 AM

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Friday reported earnings of $866,000 in its third quarter.

The Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UG

