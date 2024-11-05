United Fire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19.7 million in its third quarter.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 81 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $323 million in the period.

