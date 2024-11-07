Under Armour: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $170.4 million.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $170.4 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 24 cents to 27 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

