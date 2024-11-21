UGI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Thursday reported a loss…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $273 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.21 billion.

UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $3.05 per share.

