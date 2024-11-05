UFP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported profit of $16.4 million in…

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported profit of $16.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.39 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $145.2 million in the period.

