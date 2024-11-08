Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 7:24 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $128 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $2.14 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $550.3 million in the period.

