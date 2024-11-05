U.S. Physical Therapy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.6 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $168 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164 million.

