U.S. Cellular: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported a loss of $79 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported a loss of $79 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $922 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.