Tyson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $357…

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $357 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.57 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $800 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.