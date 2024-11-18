Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $34.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $208.7 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $313 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.