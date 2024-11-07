Turtle Beach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the White Plains, New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.8 million.

Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $380 million.

