Turning Point Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Thursday reported profit of $12.4 million in its third quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.6 million in the period.

