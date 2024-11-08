Tucows: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its third…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.03.

The internet services company posted revenue of $92.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCX

