TTEC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its third quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $529.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.3 million.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of 64 cents to 83 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion.

