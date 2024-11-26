Tsakos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $26.5 million…

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $200.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $165.1 million.

