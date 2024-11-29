TRX Gold: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Friday reported earnings of $3.3 million in…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Friday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The mineral resource company posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $470,000. Revenue was reported as $41.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.