TrueCar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period.

