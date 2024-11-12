Triumph Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $11.9…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $11.9 million.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $287.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $287.3 million.

Triumph Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.2 billion.

