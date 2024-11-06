TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported profit…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported profit of $22.6 million in its third quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 35 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period.

