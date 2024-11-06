Trinseo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $87.3 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $87.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.47. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.62 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $867.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.