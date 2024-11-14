Trinity Place Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The real estate holding company posted revenue of $397,000 in the period.

