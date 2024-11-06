Trimble: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $40.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $875.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $866.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 91 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $925 million to $965 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.79 to $2.87 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB

