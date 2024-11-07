Live Radio
Trevena: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 7:36 AM

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — Trevena Inc. (TRVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $5.79 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $283,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRVN

