TreeHouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $839.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $879.9 million.

TreeHouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.37 billion to $3.4 billion.

