Tredegar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Friday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $182.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

