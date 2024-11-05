Treace Medical Concepts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss…

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its third quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.7 million.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $204 million to $211 million.

