TransDigm: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $336 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $5.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $9.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.24 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.48 billion, or $25.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.94 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $35.36 to $37.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.75 billion to $8.95 billion.

