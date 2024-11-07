TPI Composites: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.1 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.1 million in its third quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 65 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $380.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.5 million.

TPI Composites expects full-year revenue of $1.35 billion.

