Topgolf Callaway: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.3 million.

Topgolf Callaway expects full-year earnings in the range of 8 cents to 13 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $4.2 billion.

