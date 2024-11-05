TopBuild: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $169…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $169 million.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $5.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.62 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.35 billion.

TopBuild shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

