Toast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $56 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

