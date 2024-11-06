TKO Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $681.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.4 million.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.75 billion.

