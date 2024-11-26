Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7…

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $679.8 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to earnings of 25 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TITN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TITN

