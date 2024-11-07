Tidewater: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported net income of $46.4 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported net income of $46.4 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $340.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

