Tidewater: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 6:29 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported net income of $46.4 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $340.4 million in the period.

