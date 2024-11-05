Thomson Reuters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $301 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

